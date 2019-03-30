INOX Opens its Fourth Multiplex in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Twin City at Symphony Mall

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BHUBANESWAR, India, March 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Multiplex to have 3 screens with 609 seats INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX), India's fastest growing multiplex chain, has today launched its fourth multiplex in the twin city of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. The latest multiplex from INOX comprises of 3 screens and a total seating capacity of 609 seats. With this launch, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin city would have a total of 4 INOX multiplexes with 14 screens.The grand and seamless entrance designed with an intriguingly lasting appeal, along with the modernized and contemporary interiors, is all set to enthrall the movie lovers of Bhubaneshwar. The multiplex offers plush state-of-the-art seats with ample leg space, well-appointed carpeting in the auditoriums and a spacious lobby. The multiplex will boast of a string of customer-friendly features like touch-screen enabled ticketing, vibrant hospitality and palatable gourmet services.Equipped with advanced cinema technologies, the multiplex has an advanced digital projection system for razor sharp visuals, digital sound powered by Dolby and vibrant 3D powered screen by Volfoni Systems.Commenting on the launch, Mr. Amitava Guha Thakurta, Regional Director - East, INOX Leisure Ltd says, "Having witnessed the love and patronage of our guests at three of our multiplexes in the twin city of Bhubanesw ar-Cuttack, we feel proud and delighted as we open our doors to welcome the movie lovers to yet another multiplex in Bhubaneswar. We are sure that our top class hospitality, design, technology and gourmet service will combine well to delight our patrons and strengthen our bonding with them."With this launch, INOX will expand its presence to 138 multiplexes spanning 566 screens across 67 cities in the country. About INOX Leisure Limited INOX Leisure Limited (INOX) is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 138 multiplexes and 566 screens in 67 cities. INOX has redefined movie experiences in India making it truly a 7-star experience. Each INOX property is unique with its own distinct architecture and aesthetics. Beyond the normal screens, INOX also has INOX INSIGNIA for the discerning audience, KIDDLES for young patrons and MX4D EFX Theatre for an immersive experience at select locations. INOX brings the very latest in projection and audio technology with INOX Laserplex, IMAX and INOX ONYX. Some of the key multiplex features include plush micro adjustable leather recliners with a butler on call facility, gourmet meal choices by celebrity chef, designer staff uniforms. For easy and convenient ticket booking, INOX offers online booking on http://www.inoxmovies.com and through its smartphone applications across Android and Apple platforms. Source: INOX Leisure Ltd. PWRPWR