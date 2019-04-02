INOX to Bring 270-Degree Movie Watching to India With ScreenX Technology

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) LAS VEGAS and MUMBAI, India, April 1, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Advanced multi-projection system to expand view on three walls of the theatreIndia's fastest growing multiplex operators INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX) today signed a deal with CJ 4DPLEX for bringing the multi-projection technology ScreenX to India. ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology designed to enhance the movie-going experience offering a 270-degree view. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond theme of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand select scenes of feature films to the left and right walls on each side. The deal was signed on the sidelines of CinemaCon, world's largest event for the movie theatre industry taking place in Las Vegas from 1st-4th April. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844592/INOX_CJ_4DPLEX.jpg )The deployment of ScreenX technology would allow the movie scene to spread beyond the cinema screen on to the three sides of the cinema wall and offer a spectacular view. While offering a maximized immersive experience, the 270-degree view would not only amplify the emotional aspect, but also enhance the entertainment value of the content. INOX has signed a deal with CJ 4DPLEX today and is all set to bring the first ScreenX in India.Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer - INOX Leisure Ltd added "Ensuring a great viewing experience for our patrons has always been our foremost priority, which inspires us to continuously reinvent & innovate and bring the best technology for them. Further to this endeavor, we are proud to announce our association with ScreenX, which will enable us to offer an unprecedented 270-degree cinema-viewing experience on three walls of the theatre. This new form of storytelling would deliver the narrative in a more convincing manner, leaving the audience breathless. This is a massive milestone in the glorious history of Indian cinemas and we are proud to be the ushers of this new technology.""We are very pleased today to be signing a new deal to expand ScreenX to across India with our partner INOX" said JongRyul Kim, CEOof CJ 4DPLEX. "We are incredibly happy to be working with such a great new partner in revolutionizing the Indian cinematic landscape and we are look forward to developing a long-lasting partnership with them in the years to come."About INOX Leisure LimitedINOX Leisure Limited (INOX) is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 139 multiplexes and 574 screens in 67 cities. INOX has redefined movie experiences in India making it truly a 7-star experience. Each INOX property is unique with its own distinct architecture and aesthetics. Beyond the normal screens, INOX also has INOX INSIGNIA for the discerning audience or KIDDLES for young patrons or MX4D EFX Theatre for an immersive experience at select locations. INOX brings the very latest in projection and audio technology with INOX Laserplex, IMAX & INOX ONYX. Some of the key multiplex features include plush micro adjustable leather recliners with a butler on call facility, gourmet meal choices by celebrity chef, designer staff uniforms. For easy and convenient ticket booking, INOX offers online booking on www.inoxmovies.com and through its smart phone applications across Android and Apple platformsAbout ScreenXScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 205 screens around the world, including 87 screens in South Korea; 67 screens in China; 17 in the United States; 9 in England; 4 in Turkey; 4 in Japan; 3 in Switzerland; 3 in France; 2 in Vietnam and 1 in Spain, Hungary, UAE, Kuwait, Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, Canada, and Poland.Source: Inox Leisure Limited PWRPWR