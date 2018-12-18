Inquiry ordered after BJP MLA's threat to official

Agra (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) An inquiry has been ordered after a video clip purportedly showing an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator confronting a sub-divisional magistrate in Agra district has surfaced. In the video that has gone viral on social media, Fatehpur Sikri constituency MLA Uday Bhan Singh was seen telling Kiraoli SDM Garima Singh about his political clout and the "power" of elected representatives in a democracy, amid shouting of slogans by his supporters. His supporters told the media later that the MLA had gone to find out why compensation cheques were not being distributed among the farmers, who had lost their crops in a hail storm in April. Garima Singh said the commotion was orchestrated against her. Cheques to the victims of the hail storm were being distributed, she said. Agra District Magistrate N G Ravi Kumar ordered an inquiry after hearing both sides. PTI CORRHMB