INS Arihant completing its first deterrence patrol a historic feat: Shah

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah Monday described the successful completion of its first deterrence patrol by Indian nuclear submarine INS Arihant as a "historic feat" as he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership, which, he said, had enhanced the country's strategic and economic position globally.Noting that the feat was achieved on "Dhanteras", which is about wellbeing, Shah said, "In that spirit, our armed forces give India the historic feat of our nuclear submarine, INS Arihant, completing its first deterrence patrol."India also got its nuclear triad with this, he added. "I congratulate PM Narendra Modi for his strong leadership, which has enhanced India's strategic & economic position globally. His emphasis towards issues relating to national security & strategic interests of India will continue to benefit 130 crore Indians in the years to come," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said in a series of tweets.The Indian armed forces ranked among the best, were fully committed to peace and at the same time, fully prepared to give a strong answer to elements who tried to disturb the atmosphere of peace, he said, adding that a grateful nation saluted their courage."The achievement of INS Arihant and the nuclear triad will further India's strategic and security interests. It also reaffirms India's historical commitment to peaceful coexistence," Shah said.Earlier in the day, Modi announced that INS Arihant had successfully completed its first deterrence patrol and stressed that the underwater war boat was a "fitting response" to those who indulged in "nuclear blackmail".