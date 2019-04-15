INS Magar loaded with relief material reaches Mozambique

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Another Indian naval ship INS Magar Saturday reached Mozambique's Beira city loaded with suitable relief material, the government said.The ship handed over 250 tonne of rice and 500 kg of epidemic medicines for the population of Beira affected by Cyclone Idai. The material was received by Mozambican Minister of Agriculture Higino Francisco de Marrule, an official statement said. INS Magar cast off around on Sunday, it said. Three Indian Naval ships were among the first responders in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in mid-March, providing rescue, medical care and relief to around 3,500 people in Beira. Local Indian community and Indian entities have also come forward offering their assistance, it said.The Mozambican government has expressed its gratitude for support and solidarity extended by Government of India. The professionalism, human approach and proficiency of Indian naval crew have received appreciation from the government and the people of Mozambique, as well as international agencies, it said. PTI UZM AAR