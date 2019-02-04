Insecticides Q3 profit up 75% at Rs 17 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Agro-chemical firm Insecticides India Monday reported 75 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 16.89 crore for December 2018 quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 9.64 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 216.59 crore during third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 175.78 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. In the first nine-month period of 2018-19, the company's profit grew to Rs 93.85 crore from Rs 76.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total income rose to Rs 994.34 crore from Rs 940.33 crore during this period. Insecticides has formulation facilities at Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba and Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) and Dahej (Gujarat). It also has two technical synthesis facilities at Chopanki and Dahej to manufacture technical grade chemicals. PTI MJH RUJ ANSANS