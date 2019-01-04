INSO state unit chief attacked in Rohtak

Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) The Haryana unit president of Indian National Student Organisation (INSO) was injured Friday after allegedly being attacked by unidentified people in the Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, police said. INSO owes allegiance to the recently floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Pradeep Deswal was attacked inside the campus near the Law Department by some unidentified people armed with lathis, PGIMS Rohtak police station Inspector Garima said. He was walking after parking his SUV which was also damaged. They fled the spot after the attack, the police official said. Deswal was admitted to PGIMS hospital and the police were investigating the matter, she said. "An FIR will be registered after Deswal is fit to give his statement,"said the police officer. She said rivalry could be reason behind the attack. PTI SUN AAR