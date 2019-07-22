Inspector, 2 sub-inspectors sent to police lines in corruption case

Ghaziabad, Jul 22 (PTI) Three policemen of Sihani Gate station have been sent to police lines and FIR lodged against them in a corruption case, officials said Monday. Following an Anti-Corruption Court's orders, FIR has been lodged against Inspector Sanjay Pandey and Sub-inspectors Sachin Kumar and Anirudh Kumar for allegedly extorting money, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said. All three accused were posted at Sihani Gate police station at the time of the alleged extortion, the SSP said, on whose orders the officers were posted in police lines. Last year in July, a cheating FIR was lodged at Sihani Gate Police Station by one Shalabh Goel against Vijay Sharma and Priyanka, residents of Mohalla Hardev Sahay. During investigation, one Tushar Goel's name was added in a cheque bounced offence. "The investigation officer had demanded Rs 2 lakh to remove my name from the FIR. Instead of giving him the bribe, I went to the court, which on Thursday instructed the police to register a case against all three cops involved in the case," Tushar Goel, a resident of Lohiya Nagar, told the police. PTI CORR INDIND