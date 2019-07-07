Inspired by hollywood film, two men try to rob bank; arrested

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Inspired by hollywood film "Baby Driver", two men tried to rob a bank by allegedly firing in the air to threaten the staff in Shahdara's Krishna Nagar area, following which they were arrested, police said Sunday.The accused, identified as Prabhjot Singh (25) and Sukhdev Singh (19), were arrested while a third person, Inderjeet, who had brought the pistol used to commit the crime, has been absconding, they said. After suffering huge loss in cloth trade, Prabhjot Singh hatched a conspiracy to rob the bank by taking inspiration from hollywood movie "Baby Driver", police said. According to police, on July 2, at around 3.15 pm two persons attempted to rob the Kotak Mahindra Bank. However, the attempt was foiled by the bank security guard following a scuffle between them. The CCTV footage inside and outside the bank were scanned. The entire route of around 2.5 km taken by accused persons was also mapped and searched to identify the accused, police said. Interrogation revealed that the accused conducted recce of the bank and the route a week before the incident. They chose to rob the bank after lunch time when the cash was being off loaded, Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) said. Prabhjot Singh disclosed that he has a bank account in Connaught Place Branch of the Kotak Mahindra Bank. He would frequent visit the Krishna Nagar branch for transactions. From such visits, he became aware of the security setup inside and outside the bank, the officer said. Sukhdev Singh does a training course in computer and simultaneously pursues BSc from Meerut. He agreed to be involved in the plan to earn quick money, The third accused, Inderjeet deals with AC repairing, the officer added.A motorcycle used to commit the crime was seized, police said. PTI AMP KJ