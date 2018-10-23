Installation of RFID-equipped new toll plaza at 13 border points completed: SDMC

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The civic body in south Delhi has successfully completed installation of new toll plaza, equipped with radio frequency identification device (RFID) system at 13 border points in the city, the SDMC said Tuesday.The thirteen border toll plaza points are - Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kapashera, Rajokri, Kundli, Kalindi Kunj, Shahdra Main, Shahdra Flyover, DND Fly Way, Badarpur -Faridabad Main, Badarpur-Faridabad Flyover, Gazipur Main and Gazipur Old, the SDMC said in a statement. "These toll plaza points in all will cover 73 toll lanes. The SDMC is all set to start operating RFID system at all these toll plaza points during first week of next month," it said.In the statement, the civic body also said that pre-registration of all commercial vehicles at 10 selected toll plaza points began from Tuesday."The SDMC has successfully completed installation of its new toll plaza equipped with RFID system at 13 border toll plaza points in Delhi," it said.Meanwhile, the SDMC has requested owners of all commercial vehicles to pre-register their vehicles for entry into Delhi.SDMC Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel was quoted as saying in the statement that the selected toll plaza points for pre-registration are -- Aya Nagar, Turkish, Kapashera, Shahdara (Flyover), Gazipur (Old), DND Flyway, Badarpur-Faridabad (Main), Kundli, Rajokri, Kalindi Kunj."The fee for pre-registration and issuance of RFID is just Rs 200 and the GST. The owners are free to contact the plaza manager for any assistance at the selected ten toll plaza identified for pre-registration. The minimum amount needed for pre-registration and issuance of RFID tag is one-time entry amount for ECC (Environment Compensation Charge) and MCD toll. The amount can be paid in cash or card," it said.From November 23, vehicles without pre-registration of RFID, will have to pay higher rates, it said.The SDMC is also launching a mobile application called 'ECG Tag' for easy recharge and information. This will also help in minimising the time of entry of commercial vehicles in Delhi through the 13 border toll plaza points, the civic body said."It is being made clear that as per directions dated December 16, 2015 of the Supreme Court, vehicles registered in the year 2005 or earlier shall not qualified for entry and so these vehicles will not be pre-registered or issued a RFID tag," it said. PTI KND KJ