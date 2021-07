Installed over 1.6 lakh bio-toilets in around 45,000 coaches: Railways

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The railways has installed more than 1.6 lakh bio-toilets in around 45,000 train coaches, Parliament was informed Friday. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said so far more than 1,67,000 bio-toilets have been installed in about 45,800 passenger carrying coaches and around 14,500 more coaches are to be provided with bio-toilets. "Presently, the cost of providing four bio-toilets on a coach is Rs 4.56 lakh approximately that is Rs 1.14 lakh per toilet. Zone-wise detail of expenditure booked for installation of bio-toilets in passenger coaches up to March 2018 is appended and in the current Financial Year 2018-19, approximately Rs 256 crore has been spent by ZonalRailways for installation of bio-toilets," he said. In addition, about Rs 506 crore has been spent by coach production units of the railways for installation of bio-toilets in newly manufactured coaches, he said. PTI ASG ASG SNESNE