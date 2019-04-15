Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nepal gets technical assistance from ICAI

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI said it has provided technical assistance to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nepal (ICAN) for further strengthening the latter's examination systems.According to a release, officers from ICAN visited the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to peruse the examination system and discuss various activities related to smooth conduct of examinations. The representatives of ICAN were briefed about the process and various activities carried out by the examination department of ICAI. The delegation was appreciative of the efforts taken by ICAI in this regard, the release added.In 2017, both institutes signed a pact which provides that they would be jointly working for the advancement of accounting knowledge, professional and intellectual development, advancing the interests of their respective members and positively contributing to the development of the accounting profession in India and Nepal. The first pact between the two institutes was signed in 1998 wherein ICAI provided assistance to ICAN for development of profession and regulatory framework. For furthering the terms of the agreement, ICAI has been assisting ICAN in various areas from time to time, the release said. PTI SRS RUJ ANUANU