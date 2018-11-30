Institutional mechanism in place for assessing cleanliness at airports, says official

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) An institutional mechanism has been put in place to assess cleanliness at airports, a senior Civil Aviation Ministry official said Friday. Based on various parameters in the cleanliness index, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) would give away awards. Joint Secretary Usha Padhee said an institutional mechanism is there now to assess the cleanliness of airports and based on cleanliness index ratings, awards would be presented to airports. The mechanism has been put in place this financial year and awards are likely to be given away in April next year. India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and has been recording double-digit growth for nearly 50 months continuously. Meanwhile, the ministry and its attached offices organised various activities related to cleanliness awareness during the period from November 1 to 15. Pawan Hans, AAI and Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) have been declared as best performing organisations under the ministry on the basis of cleanliness activities carried out during this period, an official release said. PTI RAM MRMR