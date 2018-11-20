Institutions losing credibility because of govt's stubbornness and wrong intentions: Sharad Yadav

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Attacking the government, opposition leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday alleged that institutions like the CBI and RBI are losing their credibility because of the NDA dispensation's "stubbornness" and "wrong intention". He said it was "very unfortunate" that people have started saying that the high ups in the key institutions on which they have confidence have been witnessing battles within and levelling charges of corruption, resulting in losing of their credibility. Yadav further said there was no harm in taking into confidence the opposition leaders for discussions and thrashing out the matters of critical nature which are affecting the country as a whole. "During my political journey in the last almost five decades, I have never seen such a mishandling on the part of the Government in the country that such prime institutions have been brought at the verge of losing credibility which is deplorable. I believe that whatever is happening in the Government is only because of stubbornness and wrong intention," he said in a statement. Referring to the feud between CBI Director and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, Yadav said how will the people have confidence in these institutions. Similarly, due to "intentional wrong decisions", the situation in almost all statutory institutions has been worsened, Yadav alleged. "If we take the case of RBI, its former governor Raghuram Rajan also opted to leave in view of undue interference of the Government. In other institutions as mentioned above, the condition is not different," Yadav said. PTI PR KRRCJ