Insurance scheme for poultry farmers launched in JK

Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration Wednesdaylaunched insurance scheme for poultry farmers of Jammu division.The scheme was launched here by Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, an official spokesman said.He said around 30 beneficiary farmers and representatives of insurance company were present on the occasion.Meanwhile, the spokesman said, an eight-member committee was constituted to verify and inspect the functioning and facilities of poultry dressing units and menace of import of unhygienic dressed poultry meat into the state.The committee, headed by commissioner food safety, has been asked to submit its report within a period of three months, he said quoting an order issued by General Administration Department.The spokesman said the terms of reference of the committee included random inspection of the facilities and infrastructure of poultry dressing units and verify processing capacity and mode of disposal of final product of poultry dressing units.The committee would interact with poultry farmers and verify the allegations that dressing unit holders are selling live birds in the market after exemption of tax, he said, adding it would also collect details of dressed poultry meat imported into the state, traders or agencies involved in importation of dressed poultry meat.It will randomly check hygiene of imported dressed poultry meat, mode of transportation and hygiene of retail outlets, maintenance of cold chain, firms or agencies from where poultry meat is imported, the spokesman said.The committee will also verify and collect the records of poultry products imported into the state from Lakhanpur check point and zig check point, he said, adding that the veterinary doctors posted at the two check points will assist the committee.