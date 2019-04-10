Intas launches trastuzumab biosimilar to treat breast cancer

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Drug firm Intas Pharmaceuticals Wednesday said it has launched its trastuzumab biosimilar, used for treating breast cancer, under the brand name Eleftha in India which would help cut down the cost of treatment by 65 per cent. The maximum retail price (MRP) of Eleftha will be Rs 19,995 for a dose strength of 440 mg, Intas Pharmaceuticals said in a statement. The company claimed it will bring down the treatment cost by 65 per cent. At present, "the MRP of most of the trastuzumab brands in India ranges between Rs 58,000 to Rs 63,000 per 440 mg vial," it said. In patients with HER 2 positive early breast cancer, almost 18 cycles of trastuzumab based therapy are required, the company said, adding the launch of Eleftha will reduce the cost of the treatment to less than Rs 4 lakh. "This would be a great relief to the families of patients who are already burdened by the financial distress of cancer treatment," it said. The company's biosimilars are manufactured at its European Union - Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) certified biotechnology plant located near Ahmedabad, it added. PTI AKT RVKRVK