Integral Coach Factory surpasses 2017-18 target

Chennai, Mar 31 (PTI) Rail coach manufacturer ICF today said it has surpassed the annual production target for 2017-18 by making over 2,500 coaches. "ICF has crossed another milestone in the production history by surpassing the target of 2,464 coaches fixed by the Railway Board and made a record outturn of 2503 coaches," a release from Integral Coach Factory at Perambur here, said. Of the total production, 73 per cent were stainless steel units, it said, adding that ICF had turned out 2,277 coaches last year. The 2500th coach was flagged off today at the Furnishing Division by two seniormost ICF employees in the presence of senior officials, including ICF General Manager S Mani. PTI SA SAT APR