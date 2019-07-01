Integrated crowd control centre for Kumbh in Haridwar

Haridwar, Jul 1 (PTI) An integrated crowd control centre equipped with modern facilities will be built here to manage the huge crowd of devotees that will visit the banks of the Ganga river for 2021 Kumbh.Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has given his nod to the project and work on it will start soon, senior IPS officer Sanjay Gunjyal told reporters Monday after assuming charge as the IG Kumbh Mela.The integrated crowd control centre will focus on managing crowd, dealing with traffic and keeping a tab on suspicious elements, he said. PTI Corr ALM ABHABH