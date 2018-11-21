Integrated Health Information Platform launched in HP

Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) With an objective of digitising healthcare among others, the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) was launched in all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh Wednesday, a state spokesperson said. The launching was chaired by Deputy Mission Director at the state-level which was followed by Chief Medical Officers in their respective districts. Inauguration was done in Kullu district under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Yunus. IHIP is being set up in six states of India. IHIP is real time, village wise, case based electronic health information system with GIS tagging which will help in prompt prevention and control of epidemic prone diseases, the spokesperson of the health department said. In 2016, the Centre had informed Parliament that the move behind setting up IHIP was to enable creation of interoperable health records which can be made available and accessible throughout the country. At the launch event, the health department spokesperson said information from other branches like tuberculosis control programme, maternal and child health programme and non-communicable disease programme also will be included in this platform. This way, he said, all the authentic information required in health department would be available at one place for ease of patients, data users as well as health planners. PTI DJI CK