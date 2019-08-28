Integrated health plan in Rajasthan from September 1

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) The Ayushman Bharat scheme will be implemented in Rajasthan from September 1. After its integration with the state's Bhamashah Health Insurance Scheme, the plan will now be called the Ayushman Bharat-Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Health Insurance Scheme. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday. According to an official statement, the chief minister said with the implementation of this scheme, the number of beneficiaries would increase from 1 crore to 1.10 crore with the coverage of more ailments. Gehlot also stressed that the state government was committed to ensure the right to health for the common man and the decision was a step in this direction. The CM said complaints of irregularities with regard to the state scheme would be addressed in the plan. For this, along with a better use of technology, provisions for stringent action will be proposed against the guilty persons, including those working at hospitals and with the insurance company. PTI AG RDKRDK