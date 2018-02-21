Integrated office complex to be set up for aviation authorities

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) An integrated office complex for various aviation authorities, including the AAI and the DGCA, will be set up in the national capital at an estimated cost of Rs 303 crore. The offices of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) would come under one roof, a release said today. Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju today laid the foundation stone for the complex at Safdarjung airport here. According to the release issued by the AAI, the complex will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 303 crore This complex would serve a long felt need of an office for all the aviation regulatory authorities under one roof and in close vicinity of the civil aviation ministry for better coordination, it added. The AAI would be implementing the project and the complex would be able to accommodate up to 1,500 personnel. PTI RAM SA -