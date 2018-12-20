Integrated online training programme for govt employees launched

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) An integrated online training programme to augment the existing training mechanism for government employees was Thursday launched by Union minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh here.The iGOT or Integrated Government Online Training Programme will augment the existing training mechanism with online module-based training coupled with certification, an official statement said.The programme, developed by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, will make training inputs available to a government servant on-site and on flexitime basis.The initiative aims at "competent civil services for good governance". The minister also launched a hybrid course on administrative laws developed by the DoPT in collaboration with premier law institute National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.On the occasion, a RTI Portal on judgments and orders of the Supreme Court, high courts and Central Information Commission, was also launched, the statement said. It provides a learning environment for all stakeholders under which a repository on the landmark cases on the RTI will be available at one place, it said.Speaking on the occasion, Singh said the launch of these initiatives on the eve of 'good governance day' shows the government's commitment to "maximum governance, minimum government". PTI ACB ACB ANBANB