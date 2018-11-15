Intel India inaugurates new design facility in Bengaluru, invests Rs 1,100 cr

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Chip maker Intel Thursday inaugurated design house 'SRR4' at its Bengaluru campus that has been built with an investment of about Rs 1,100 crore. The design facility, which will expand Intel's R&D presence in India, has been built with an investment of approximately Rs 1,100 crore and is located at Intel's 44-acre campus in Bengaluru, a statement said. It has 6.2 lakh sq ft of space, including 1 lakh sq ft of lab infrastructure and will house technologists who work on cutting-edge engineering across hardware and software, the statement added. The facility was inaugurated by Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and Bob Swan, CFO and interim CEO of Intel Corporation. "This year Intel celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking a half-century of innovation that has profoundly changed the world...Intel India has grown tremendously over the past 20 years to become a strategic site and a key growth engine for Intel as it transforms to a data-centric company," Swan said. The inauguration of the new research and development (R&D) facility reinforces Intel's commitment to India, he added. "Intel India plays a strategic role in Intel's growth by making significant contributions to Intel's technology and product portfolio in areas such as cloud, client, graphics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G and advanced driver assistance system," Nivruti Rai, Country Head of Intel India and VP of Data Centre Group at Intel Corporation said. The company is excited "about the opportunities to innovate, collaborate and contribute towards a better India and a better world, specially the work we are doing in the area of urban and rural connectivity, AI and enabling the manufacturing ecosystem in India," Rai further said. The company has also collaborated with the Indian government to institute national-level awards named in honour of former President and eminent scientist, late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. These annual awards have been introduced with the intent to recognise and celebrate the pioneering work and contributions made by distinguished scientists and innovators across three categories -- Product Innovation, Technology Advancement, and Research. PTI SR SHW ADIADI