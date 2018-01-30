Intellect Design Arena records Q3 net at Rs 12.16 Cr

Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Financial technology firm Intellect Design Arena Ltd today said it has recorded a net profit of Rs 12.16 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2017. It had registered a net loss of Rs 16 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Total revenues for the quarter ending December 31, 2017 grew to Rs 270.67 crore compared to Rs 226.46 crore during the year ago period, a statement from the city-based firm said. The company said total revenue crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark during the calendar year 2017. "..revenue jumped from Rs 577 crore in calendar year 2014 to Rs 1,031 crore in 2017" in a span of 12 quarters, it said. "The achievement of Rs 1,000 crore mark in calendar year 2017 establishes our business stability and is a palpable evidence of sustainable growth", company Chairman and Managing Director, Arun Jain said. This steady growth "confirms our position as a leading global FinTech player, validating our strategy, direction..," he added. PTI VIJ VS