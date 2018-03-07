Intellect Design rolls out digital credit card mgmt system

Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) A financial technology provider in banking and insurance sector, Intellect Design Arena Ltd today said it has launched the digital credit card management system for United Bank of India. This marks the companys first end-to-end business solution deal, handling technological infrastructure, operations, product implementation and marketing for the bank, city-based Intellect Design Arena Ltd said in a statement.

United Bank of India Managing Director and CEO, Pawan Bajaj unveiled the new range of Pragati and Suvidha Credit Cards in the presence of senior bank executives and Intellect Design Arena Ltd Executive Vice President, Rakesh Sinha at a function, here, recently.

The digital credit card management system is a complete hosted solution where Intellect provides and manages the data centre infrastructure along with associated network components.

Intellect would provide back-office support and customer service centres including call-centre infrastructure and resources.

"This implementation at United Bank of India has a robust and scalable architecture enabling un-disrupted cardholder transaction," Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Global Consumer Banking CEO, Rajesh Saxena said.

"Intellect Digital Credit Card Management System comes in-built with Multiple Cards on a single plastic technology, which can enable the bank extend a variety of lending variants on a single credit card account," he added. PTI VIJ BN