Intelligent transport system can reduce mishaps on Yamuna Eway: IRF

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Expressing concern over increasing road accidents on Yamuna Expressway, the International Road Federation (IRF) today recommended implementation of an intelligent transport system (ITS) on the expressway.

"The driving condition on Mumbai-Pune expressway and Noida-Agra expressway are different than other roads. For safe driving, ITS along with strict enforcement of speed has to be implemented. A pre-warning about weather condition road and driving conditions should be provided to drivers in advance by the road concessionaire," the global body for road safety said in a statement.

It said most of the road users are not aware about concrete construction of Yamuna Highway and added, for using such surface vehicle tyre condition has to be checked along with driving conditions including weather and visibility.

IRF Chairman K K Kapila said, ?Various studies conducted by government and non-government agencies have shown that human error ? mostly negligent driving ? is the main reason for accidents on the expressway. Drivers ramming their vehicles into other vehicle at high speed, wrong over-taking and losing control over vehicles after feeling drowsy and fatigued are among the main reasons for the accidents."

"For the road safety measure part Intelligent Transport system (ITS) along with strict enforcement of speed has to be implemented. A pre-warning about weather condition road and driving conditions should be provided to drivers in advance by the road concessionaire " he said.

IRF said installation of Intelligent Traffic Management System involving speed cameras and digital warning boards on both the expressways would go a long way in improving safety standards.

It said the system, commonplace on major highways in developed countries, involves setting up high-speed cameras at chronic locations on the expressway.