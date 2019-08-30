IntelliStay Hotels Pvt Ltd (IHPL) Launches 96 Key 'Mango Suites SELECT' in Mahape, Navi Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliStay Hotels Pvt. Ltd. (IHPL) in association with Sterling F&B and Hospitality (SFBH) launched the upper mid-scale hotel brand Mango Suites SELECT, in Millennium Business Park Mahape, Navi Mumbai. "Mango Suites SELECT is an 'upper mid-scale' 'long stay' brand of IHPL. The launch of this property marks a significant milestone since it's the first Mango Suites SELECT. Here, the guests can expect the luxury and comfort of a 4-star hotel while also offering a fresh new option for long stays," said Prashanth Aroor, CEO, IHPL. He further added, "Our guests here will definitely be more comfortable than a conventional hotel. In Sterling FBH, we have found a partner who share our vision and values and executed the project elegantly."Located in a hub of commercial activity at the popular business destination of Millennium Business Park, Mahape, the property boasts extensive conference and business facilities with a catering kitchen for large events and food delivery.The modern and spacious rooms offer green views and a wide-ranging list of services. These rooms at Mango Suites SELECT feature TV sets with premium programming, the plush Mango king-size beds, cosy sofa corner, free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, in-room mini bar, and an assortment of premium coffees and teas. Along with this, visitors will have access to a range of exclusive wellness and lifestyle amenities, including a large fully-functional gym, sauna, steam and treatment rooms for stress relief. The large fun zone provides for entertainment.The hotel features two food and beverage outlets, MoXa Bistro and Xtra Grab & Go Caf. With a menu boasting of Indian and global cuisines, a well-stocked bar list, the restaurant and caf can accommodate 80 guests. Here, one can expect a lot of authentic local food with a focus on fun and flavours, served in a space adorned by rustic light fixture and intimate dining tables. Furthermore, the property also has a community kitchen on each floor where the guests can whip up their own comfort food.With the launch of this hotel, and other launches in September such as I-Stay Hotels in Hitech City, Hyderabad, Mango Hotels Q in Udaipur and Mango Hotels SELECT, Dwarka, the count of hotels by IHPL will cross 25 operational hotels, and 25 more hotels are under development across India. About 15 of these hotels are scheduled to be opened by March 2020 for a targeted total 40 operating hotels by the end of the FY with 2000+ keys.IHPL aims to continue consolidating market presence of its strong brand portfolio with exceptional personalized services to the guests. Moreover, its innovative offerings in the form of advance purchase offers and last-minute deals would help boost occupancy and value to consumers.Girish Rodiyal, General Manager, Mango Suites SELECT, added, "Whether our guests are leisure or business travelers, we are confident that the Mango Suites SELECT property will exceed their expectations and offer them with comfortable and functional amenities while they are away from home."Sterling F&B and Hospitality are expanding their hotel portfolio by launching Mango Suites SELECT in Navi Mumbai. This is the first of 5 planned hotels with IHPL. Speaking on the occasion, Avneesh Sabherwal of Sterling F&B and Hospitality, said, "We have witnessed IHPL grow in the last 5 years into a leader in their space and now we have come together to give our visitors a joyful experience that is second to none. We're excited since we have found the perfect location as a quick getaway for people staying near MBP, Mahape, Turbe, Kopar Khairane, Vashi and other parts of Mumbai. With our 30 years of experience in real estate and projects, and IHPL's scientific management, we have all the elements needed for a long-term association."About IntelliStay Hotels Pvt. Ltd. (IHPL)IntelliStay Hotels is an integrated hotel management enterprise of PRAMA. IHPL manages 25 hotels and resorts in India under four brands i.e. Apodis Collection - a premier upscale resort brand; Mango Hotels & Suites, a boutique hotel brand; Mango Hotel & Suites SELECT ; and upper mid-scale hotel brand and i-Stay Hotels, a young transit accommodation brand. IHPL has 25 hotels in development by executed contracts.For further information, please visit: http://www.intellistayhotels.com/About Sterling F&B HospitalitySterling F&B and Hospitality is a partnership firm under the Bhopal based Sterling group with diversified interests in Real Estate, Agriculture Business and Hospitality. Sterling Group driven by its flagship real estate business has been in existence for the last three decade and has to its credit of developing many residential complexes and commercial area in Bhopal. Sterling F&B and Hospitality, registered on 6 January 2018 specializes in food and beverage and hospitality related services.About PRAMAPRAMA is engaged in the business of investing in, owning, managing and operating hotels and related activities, such as food services, under the IntelliStay Hotels and the Apodis Foods platforms across India. PRAMA, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Apodis Foods and IntelliStay Hotels, owns emerging and leading budget hotel brands including Mango Hotels, Mango Suites, Mango Hotels SELECT, Mango Suites SELECT, i-Stay Hotels and Apodis Collection, which are presently spread across 25 locations in India. PRAMA recently went through a strategic investment by Maryland USA based TripBorn Inc. a significant last mile connectivity platform for travel and fintech.About TripBornTripBorn, Inc. is based out of Maryland, USA and listed on U.S. security exchange. Tripborn operates through its subsidiary in India as a Last Mile Commerce and Connectivity product and services platform that delivers digital micro services to offline consumers using service agent networks across India through its website, http://www.tripborn.com. Currently, TripBorn operate as a business to business, or B2B, Last Mile Commerce platform that serves small business agents and companies based in India by providing travel and financial services products for their offline customers using its internet-based technology platform.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885234/IntelliStay_Hotels_Logo.jpg PWRPWR