Intense heatwave conditions disrupt normal life in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Intense heatwave conditions disrupted normal life in Rajasthan on Tuesday, with Churu being the hottest place in the desert state at 48 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said. Kota, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Jaipur and Barmer recorded a maximum of 47.3 46.8, 46.5, 45 and 44.9 degrees Celsius, whereas the day temperatures in Ajmer and Jaisalmer were 44.5 and 44 degrees respectively, it said.Heatwave conditions will persist and dust storm or thunderstorm along with gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated areas in the state in next 48 hours. PTI SDA KJ