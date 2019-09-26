Intensify anti-militancy ops, improve life of people in JK: NSA tells officials

(Eds: Adds comments of state government spokesperson) Srinagar, Sep 26 (PTI) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to take steps to improve the life of common people and directed police and paramilitary forces to intensify anti-militancy operations, officials said. Adding a note of caution while chairing a series of high-level meetings during his daylong visit, Doval also asked officials to ensure there is no collateral damage to civilians or their property, they said. According to a state government spokesman, Doval called upon the para-military forces and police and civil administrations to "win hearts and minds of the people" and immediately respond to the emergencies and any issues raised by the people. Doval, who has returned to the national capital, reviewed the security situation in the Valley in his meetings with security officials and bureaucrats, making it clear that people should be able to go about their daily routine without any fear from terror groups, the officials said. This is his second visit after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 on August 5 and announced the bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. During his meetings, the NSA also reviewed developmental schemes for the people and asked officials for their speedy implementation. These include providing the best healthcare, the shipment of apple boxes out of Kashmir and helping the agricultural and education sectors. Directing officials to intensify anti-militancy operations, he also asked them to target key terrorists operating in certain parts of the Valley so they are not in a position to intimidate common people, the officials said. His directives come after intelligence reports of terrorists being spotted in various parts of the Valley, including Srinagar city, forcing civilians and apple growers to stay indoors. According to the state government spokesman, the NSA was briefed by the security agencies that Pakistan-sponsored militant outfits were indulging in various atrocities on the people, killing shopkeepers, threatening and intimidating fruit growers etc. He directed all the departments and agencies concerned to take strict action against such elements and facilitate the common masses as much as possible, the spokesman said. In view of the reports that Pakistan-sponsored terror outfits may carry out some demonstrative and sensational acts of terror, he directed that the security of vital installations must be ensured and all arrangements regarding strict vigilance and keeping the troops on alert be made a priority. While interacting with the Army and BSF, the NSA stressed that in view of the reports of large scale infiltration attempts, anti-infiltration grid along the border should be kept at high alert and wherever attempts of infiltration are reported, strong action must be taken. He urged the security forces to keep maintaining good conduct and maintaining peace in the state. The NSA also appreciated the regular medical and essential supplies and insisted that these be maintained. The NSA complimented the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security forces for their good work and maintaining law and order in the entire region. He appreciated that no complaint of human rights violations has been reported from any part of Kashmir Valley since the central government abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status in early August. Doval had camped in the Valley for 11 days after the Centre announced its decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. During that period, Doval had ensured that there was no violence in the aftermath of the government's decision. The NSA has been monitoring the situation in the state on a day-to-day basis to ensure flawless coordination between all arms of the security forces in the hinterland as well as along the Line of Control (LoC), they added. PTI SKL KJ SMNSMN