Intention of govt is to move away from parliamentary democracy: TMC

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress said on Tuesday that the current Parliament session has shown the intention of the government was to move away from parliamentary democracy to a presidential form of government. TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien has also alleged that the government used its "brute majority" in Lok Sabha to bulldoze the "faulty RTI Bill". "Judging by what one has seen in the last one month in Parliament. Intentions apparent : they want to move from a parliamentary democracy to a presidential form of government. We will fight for our Constitution," he tweeted. He also said that in Rajya Sabha 12 Bills had been passed with "zero scrutiny". "With every passing day, rule after rule, convention after convention, is blatantly broken in Parliament," he said. Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Bill amending the Right To Information Act, amid objections by the Opposition which alleged that it was an attempt to undermine the law and make the transparency panel a "toothless tiger". The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to give the government powers to fix salaries, tenures and other terms and conditions of employment of information commissioners.