Inter-faith couple elope; tension in UP village

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 22 (PTI) A young couple, belonging to different religious communities, eloped from Luhari Khurd village in Charthawal area here on Monday, police said. According to station house officer Sube Singh, the 18-year-old Muslim woman eloped with the 20-year-old Dalit man from the same village and police are searching for their whereabouts. The woman's family has lodged a police complaint charging abduction against the youth. Security has been tightened following tensions in the Muslim-dominant village. Police said the Dalit family had fled the village fearing an attack from the woman's family. PTI CORR HDA RCJ