Inter-ministerial central teams to visit 11 flood-hit states

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Inter-ministerial central teams with representatives from key ministries like home, finance, agriculture and power will be visiting 11 flood-affected states to have first hand on-the-spot assessment of damages caused and relief work carried out so far. According to a statement by the Home Ministry, an inter-ministerial central team, led by Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Prakash, is visiting Karnataka on Saturday to have first-hand on-the-spot assessment of damages caused and relief work carried out by the state administration. In pursuance of a significant decision taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting of the high-level committee on August 19, inter-ministerial central teams will visit Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala affected by the recent floods, the statement said. Till now, such teams used to visit the affected states only once after the receipt of memorandum from the state in the wake of any severe calamity. The same team will again visit the state after submission of the memorandum for detailed assessment of the damages and relief operations conducted for making final recommendations for allocation of additional funds. Officers from the ministries of home, agriculture, finance, road transport, rural development and jal shakti will be part of the team. PTI ACB SNESNE