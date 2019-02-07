Inter-state agri trading via eNAM in 8 states so far: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Eight states including Uttar Pradesh are offering inter-state trading via 21 electronic national agricultural market (eNAM) so far in the country, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal said Thursday. Under the eNAM, launched in 2016, agri-trading was initially allowed within a mandi and later inter-mandi within a state was permitted. So far, 10 states are offering inter-mandi trade within their states. Now, inter-state trading via eNAM mandis has started. "Inter-state trade of agricultural produce in wholesale mandis through eNAM platform is gathering pace...," Agarwal said in a statement. As many as 136 transactions have taken place so far via inter-state eNAM trading. Over 14 commodities like vegetables, pulses, cereals, oilseeds, spices among others have been traded in a short span of time, he said. "Volume of inter-state trade is also picking up as farmers and traders are gaining confidence in the system," the Secretary said. Initially started with 25 commodities, e-trade facilities have been provided on 124 commodities with tradable parameters on e-NAM portal. Agarwal said, the latest transaction took place at the Madhya Pradesh Mandsaur e-NAM mandi, which sold coriander to the Ramganj mandi of Rajasthan. Similarly, inter-state transaction took place at the Maharashtra's Akola e-NAM mandi, which sold green gram to the Nokha mandi of Rajasthan. "So far, 21 e-NAM mandis of eight states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have joined hands to start inter-state trade on e-NAM," Agarwal said. Apart from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, inter-state trade also happened between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Rajasthan is the first state to start inter-state trade with more than one state, establishing trade link with Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh through e-NAM. Inter-state trade on eNAM aims to remove barriers of movement of agriculture produce between geographies, increases income through appropriate monetisation of farmers' produce. The Secretary said the details on logistic providers is also being provided on the e-NAM portal to traders from outside the state, which will facilitate transportation of commodities after trading. PTI LUX DRR