Inter-state narcotics smuggler held in Kathua, 680 kg poppy straw seized

Jammu, May 14 (PTI) An inter-state narcotics smuggler was arrested and 680 kg of poppy straw seized from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. Kulvinder Singh, a Punjab resident, was driving a truck loaded with 29 bags of poppy straw weighing 680 kg in total, when he was stopped near Dream Land Park on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway as part of surprise checks, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shridhar Patil said. An FIR under relevant sections of the law was registered against the accused driver, the officer said, adding further investigation is on. He termed the drug seizure a "major success". PTI TAS AB INDIND