Interest rate sensitive stocks show mixed trend

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Interest rate sensitive stocks - bank, auto and realty - showcased mixed trend on a day when the Reserve Bank opted for the widely expected status quo in key rates.

Among bank stocks, ICICI Bank, SBI and Federal Bank ended with up to 0.45 per cent gains on BSE. Those who suffered losses include PNB, Yes Bank and HDFC Bank.

Shares of PNB fell 2.18 per cent, Yes Bank dipped 1.58 per cent, HDFC Bank 1.37 per cent, AXIS Bank 0.96 per cent, IndusInd Bank 0.52 per cent and Bank of Baroda 0.42 per cent.

The BSE bank index ended 0.43 per cent lower at 29,072.19.

From the auto pack, Ashok Leyland rose 4.77 per cent, Eicher Motors 1.24 per cent, Tata Motors 0.81 per cent and Hero MotoCorp 0.61 per cent.

On the other hand, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra fell 0.96 per cent and Maruti Suzuki India 0.72 per cent.

The BSE auto index rose 0.15 per cent to settle at 24,992.01.

In the realty space, shares of Unitech jumped 4.24 per cent, Godrej Properties 3.94 per cent, Indiabulls Real Estate 2.11 per cent, Oberoi Realty 2 per cent, Sobha Ltd 1.80 per cent and HDIL 1.68 per cent.

The BSE realty index closed the day with a gain of 1.54 per cent at 2,400.99.

"As expected, RBI continued to stay on the neutral stance awaiting more upcoming domestic and global macro data, and seeing some sanity in the bond market. But prevailing inflationary pressure and fiscal slippage may lead to a hawkish view in the near future.

"Market reacted quite negatively while Bank Nifty underperformed owing to deferment in credit cycle due to subdued capacity utilisation in the economy and hardening bond yield," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE 30-share index Sensex fell by 113.23 points to end at 34,082.71.

The Reserve Bank today opted for the widely expected status quo in key rates citing inflation concerns and flagged risks from wider fiscal deficit.

The repo rate, at which the central bank lends short-term money, will continue to stay at 6 per cent. The reverse repo, rate at which it borrows from banks and absorbs excess liquidity, will remain at 5.75 per cent. PTI SUM ANU