Interesting facts about sixth phase of LS polls

New Delhi May 12 (PTI) As voting is underway for the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections, here are some interesting facts* 59 Lok Sabha constituencies across 7 states headed to polls.* Over 10.17 crore voters to decide fate of 979 candidates.* Over 1.13 lakh polling stations in place for smooth conduct of polls* In the last five phases, 424 out of 543 seats have already gone to polls.* Percentage wise, 78 per cent seats have undergone the electoral exercise till the fifth phase(Source: Election Commission)PTI NAB DVDV