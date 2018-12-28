Interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet: Emma Stone on turning 30

London, Dec 28 (PTI) Emma Stone has opened up about the ''bittersweet'' experience of leaving her 20s saying with age she has learned to accept that she would not be able to please everyone. The "La La Land" star, who turned 30 on November 6, said it is pointless to try to make everyone happy. ''I got gloomy for about a week, but realised the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I'm still finding my voice. It's OK if not everybody likes you, and that doesn't make it more appealing to convince them of why you are likeable.''So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable. Nobody knows what they're doing! We're all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day," Stone told British Vogue magazine.The Oscar-winning actor also revealed that prior to filming "The Favourite", she had not worked since December 2017."I haven't worked since last December. By the time I work again, it will have been 14 months.''"The Favourite" features Olivia Colman as Queen Anne and also stars Rachel Weisz. PTI SHDSHD