InterGlobe Aviaton, BIAL ink deal to build MRO facility in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates the IndiGo airline, Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with BIAL to build a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Bengaluru airport. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International airport of Bengaluru, has entered into a 20-year agreement to sub-lease land at the BLR airport to build this MRO facility. "The 13,000-sq metre hangar, to be built on five acres in the BLR (Bengaluru) airport campus, would be able to accommodate two narrow body aircraft and will have support infrastructure, including an engine quick engine change (QEC) shop warehouse and engineering offices for all repair and maintenance," InterGlobe Aviation said. Kempegowda airport with its strategic location will play an important role going forward, IndiGo Chief Operating Officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said. It is for this reason that IndiGo decided to build a hangar as the core of our maintenance centre in south, he added. This facility will become operational by 2020, he further added.