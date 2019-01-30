Interlabz Helps Hospitality Leaders Maximize Revenues With Two New Innovative Hospitality Solutions Launched at the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC) in Dubai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, January 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Interlabz Surfsonix products are helping the hospitality industry create value and face the challenge of waning customer loyalty. Their two new cloud-based hospitality solutions, Surfsonix Call Accounting Solutions and Hotel Operations Management Solutions, launched by Interlabz at HITEC in Dubai on the 6th & 7th of December last year had created quite the buzz. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814174/Interlabz_Logo.jpg )These hospitality solutions provide a seamless customer experience and exceptional engagement through reliable communication networks and user-friendly interface. Some of the top hospitality companies have partnered with Interlabz to integrate Surfsonix products into their operational systems. Surfsonix products are most often quoted for these benefits:Reduced operational expenses and increased returnsStreamlining of operationsIncreased efficiency in deployed processesEasy integration of application and on-boardingProviding meaningful and actionable insightsSurfsonix High Speed Internet Access Solutions is Interlabz' flagship product which gives its users a competitive edge in the market. It comes in two types - appliance-based and cloud-based. This product propelled Interlabz into the international stage with its cost-effective solutions and scalable model. The robust solutions help increase customer engagement and monetize Wi-Fi networks. Know more about the product here: https://bit.ly/2MxPuxT"We have always believed in delivering solutions that would not only solve the clients' problems but also be affordable, simple, scalable and innovative," says Mohammed Imtiaz Mallick, CTSO. "By harnessing the power of cloud computing and the Internet, we can create business intelligence applications that will allow the hospitality and other industries to serve customers better and optimize operations. We predicted that data-driven analytics would become one of the next amazing technology-based developments to benefit our clients across all the verticals. Even as other hospitality tech brands catch up to this trend, Surfsonix products and services have already delivered countless solutions to leaders in the hospitality industry."According to the Regional Director APAC, Bassam Mallick, "Surfsonix products provide guests with a personalized customer experience which translates to greater customer satisfaction and repeat visits. Our products aim to disrupt the hospitality industry by providing our clients with tools to make operations smoother and customers happier."Surfsonix Call Accounting Solutions This call accounting hospitality solution includes PMSi, voicemail and call accounting. From tracking calls, providing wake-up alerts, creating customized reports and analytical data to notifying users of connection problems in continuous services, Surfonix Call Accounting Solutions are among the best call logging software in the world.More information on the product is available at https://bit.ly/2U5M7kfSurfsonix Hotel Operations Management Solutions (HOMS) The applications help simplify and monitor the day-to-day activities and operations of hotels and their staff in real-time. From housekeeping, engineering, maintenance, preventive maintenance, lost & found, guest requests to the minibar, all operational tasks are handled seamlessly through the cloud-enabled Hotel Operations Management Application. Surfsonix HOMS Mobile application is also available on mobile devices that can be easily integrated to existing Surfsonix HOMS system. It enables real-time tracking of all requests, complaints and problems anytime, anywhere.Know more about the product at https://bit.ly/2REt3wOAbout Interlabz Enterprises both big & small in every sector look to Surfsonix, the product of Interlabz Technologies to deliver plug & play solutions to the many business challenges that beleaguer various industries. Since its inception in 2003, Interlabz has created many new benchmarks in hospitality solutions that have created ripples in the industry. With an ingenious R&D team supplemented by a strong Management Team, Interlabz' solutions and services have gained global popularity and are highly trusted by the patrons. Interlabz' Surfsonix products are endorsed and lauded by many leading names in different industries including education, enterprise, government, healthcare, hospitality, leisure, MICE, retail, transport, service providers and many others.Source: Interlabz Technologies PWRPWR