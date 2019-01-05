scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Intermediate first year girl student attempts suicide

Machilipatnam (AP), Jan 4 (PTI) An intermediate first year girl student on Friday reportedly attempted suicide by jumping off the first floor of a building of a private college in Pedana town in Krishna district, police said. The girl, 16, a student of Vijayananda College, reportedly went to the first floor of the college building and jumped from there, they said. The teaching staff and locals rushed her to a local hospital and from where she was referred to a private hospital here, police said. The girl suffered severe injuries, but her condition is said to be stable, said Sub-Inspector Abhimanyu. The apparent reason of such an extreme step by the girl was not immediately known, police said. PTI Corr AQSAQS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos