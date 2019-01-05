Intermediate first year girl student attempts suicide

Machilipatnam (AP), Jan 4 (PTI) An intermediate first year girl student on Friday reportedly attempted suicide by jumping off the first floor of a building of a private college in Pedana town in Krishna district, police said. The girl, 16, a student of Vijayananda College, reportedly went to the first floor of the college building and jumped from there, they said. The teaching staff and locals rushed her to a local hospital and from where she was referred to a private hospital here, police said. The girl suffered severe injuries, but her condition is said to be stable, said Sub-Inspector Abhimanyu. The apparent reason of such an extreme step by the girl was not immediately known, police said. PTI Corr AQSAQS