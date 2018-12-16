Internal security improved vastly in last 4 years: Rajnath

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said the internal security scenario in the country has vastly improved ever since the NDA government came to power in 2014.Addressing a 'Vijay Diwas' function here, Singh said the left-wing extremism- affected districts have shrunk from 90 to just about 12, while there has been an 80 per cent decline in insurgency in the northeast."The internal security scenario has vastly improved during the last four years," he said.The home minister said the Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the Indo-Pak border, has been given complete freedom to retaliate effectively to ceasefire violations by Pakistan.Singh said the ex-servicemen can play a key role in inculcating a sense of national pride among the youths. Recalling the heroics of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Maha Vir Chakra awardee and Major Somnath Sharma, India's first Param Vir Chakra, Singh said some youths today have their idols in cricketers and film stars, but if someone asks them to name Param Vir Chakra recipients, they may not be able to name even one.The home minister said martyrs like Chandrashekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh were all driven by passionate patriotism."The society has to stand up with the veterans today and an action plan needs to be framed to preserve individual honour and nation's integrity among the citizens," he said.Singh said our armed forces proved in 1971 that they have the capability to rewrite history and redraw maps. The Indian Army has since emerged as a professional model before the world, he said.On the occasion, the home minister honoured families of martyrs and released the first quarterly newsletter of Veterans India Association, an NGO.Singh also declared that he would contribute his one month's salary to the organisation's corpus for martyrs' welfare.'Vijay Diwas' is celebrated to mark India's historic victory over Pakistan in 1971 war which led to the creation of Bangladesh. PTI ACB KJ