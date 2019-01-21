International Advertising Association World Congress to be held in India in Feb

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Around 2,000 delegates are expected to participate in the World Congress of International Advertising Association (IAA) to be held in Kerala next month.The three-day event will be held in Kochi from February 20.Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani, Unilever CEO Paul Polman, Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf, Infosys non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani, Softbank Investment Advisers CEO Rajeev Misra and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar are scheduled to address the 44th World Congress of IAA. "We have assembled a stellar array of 35 speakers, each one a global leader in their own rights. The topics would appeal to professionals in the areas of marketing, advertising, media and technology, as well as academics and students," said Pradeep Guha, Chairman, Steering Committee IAA World Congress.Other speakers include tennis legend Andre Agassi, Vijay Amritraj, Alibaba Group Chief Marketing Officer Chris Tung, Facebook VP of global marketing solutions Carolyn Everson, co-founder of Skype Jonas Kjellberg.Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone would also speak.IAA World Congress, which is held in India for the first time, would be on theme 'Brand Dharma', which would address the growing need for brands to have a higher purpose. PTI KRH ANU