International Annual Desert Festival begins in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Feb 17 (PTI) The 40th International Annual Desert Festival kicked-off on the sand dune here on Sunday with thousands of tourists participating in the colourful event. The three-day festival, which exhibits rich cultural heritage of the desert state, commenced with a colourful procession from Gadsisar lake fort.It will have interesting events like Mr Desert and Ms Moomal competitions, moustache competitions, turban tying, tug of war, musical and cultural performances, among others.The Border Security Force presented a camel tattoo show on the opening day of the festival.Folk artists also gave their enthralling performance.Before the inaugural ceremony of the festival, organisers kept a two-minute silence in respect of the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday.