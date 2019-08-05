International Army Scout Masters Competition kicks off in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Aug 5 (PTI) The fifth edition of International Army Scout Masters Competition with teams from eight countries including India, China and Russia as participants was inaugurated on Monday evening at the Jaisalmer Military Station under the aegis of the Southern Command. Army Scout Master Teams from Armenia, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Sudan, Uzbekistan and India are participating in the nine-day event from August 6 to 14. Lt Gen DS Ahuja, Chief of Staff of the Indian Army's Southern Command, and Deputy Defence Minister of Russia Yunus Bek Evkurov unveiled the trophy of the competition and unfolded the event's flag at the inaugural ceremony. The teams will be participating in five stages of the competition -- infiltration and ambush, scout specialist course, scout trail obstacle course, small arms firing, floatation and exfiltration, Lt Gen Ahuja told reporters after the inaugural ceremony. He said the participant of the event, which is being held in India for the first time, are elite teams of the respective armies. The officer said various obstacles have been created for the competition and shooting skills, physical endurance and stamina will also be tested and judged. On China's participation in the event, he said it was not for the first time when India and China are participating together at an international event related to military and professional competitions. "They have happened in the past and will continue to happen in future also. China respects Indian Army and its training," he said. "This event is going to provide a platform for sharing best practices, mutual learning and respect, interoperability, building of team spirit, exhibiting courage, honour and determination," he added. Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat was scheduled to inaugurate the event but his visit was called off this morning. Addressing the opening ceremony, Lt Gen Ahuja said the competition will provide an opportunity to learn about each others' capabilities and culture. The opening function included ceremonial marching in by the participating contingents and cultural programmes. A concurrent opening ceremony was also held in Moscow, the Russian capital Moscow on Monday, according to a defence spokesperson. PTI SDA CK