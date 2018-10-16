International Athlete in City to Raise Awareness at Key Paediatric Diabetes Forum

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, October 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ --BraisDacal, a type 1 diabetes professional athlete and part of Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first all-diabetes cycling team visited four hospitals dedicated to supporting children with type 1 diabetes in Hyderabad on the sidelines of ISPAD 2018. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769813/BraisDacal_Team_Novo_Nordisk_CDiC.jpg )Type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) is one of the most common paediatric endocrine and metabolic illnesses and is usually diagnosed in children and young adults. In type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin on its own and the person needs external insulin to survive. ISPAD is a key society that focuses on all types of diabetes affecting people under the age of 25.Brais journey across Hyderabad was organised by Novo Nordisk Education foundation (NNEF) which runs four Changing Diabetes in Children centres in Hyderabad, supporting over 500 at-risk children with type 1 diabetes.Brais visited Osmania Hospital, Gandhi Government Hospital, Tapadia Diagnostics, and Diabetes Research Society under the supervision of renowned endocrinologists Dr Rakesh Sahey, Dr Vijaysekhar Reddy, Dr Bipin Sethi and Dr PV Rao.Sharing his pleasure at meeting so many children with type 1 diabetes, BraisDacal, who has himself been managing diabetes since the age of 7, said: "I was so impressed with how many people came to meet. It was a huge pleasure to talk to all of them. The most important reason the team exists is to inspire children and people with diabetes, so every time they come to support us, I feel like we are really changing diabetes.""India is home to over 1.25 lakh children and young adults (less than 20 years) with type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is the second most common chronic disease in children in India. Everyone with type 1 diabetes requires insulin from the beginning and continuous management, co-morbidities and chronic complications place a heavy psychological and economic burden on the whole family," said Dr PV Rao, Retd Prof and HoD, Department of Endocrinology, Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad.Reiterating the need to create awareness about physical activity in diabetes management, Melvin D'souza, Managing Trustee, Novo Nordisk Education Foundation said: "We have a mission to ensure every child with type 1 diabetes lives a healthy life. Our CDiC programme is currently helping over 4000 children in India, by providing them free medication and healthcare advice. Having examples like BriasDacal, inspires us, as well as children with diabetes and their parents with hope for a positive future."About Team Novo Nordisk - Racing to Change Diabetes Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world's first all-diabetes UCI Professional Continental cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate and empower people around the world affected by diabetes. For more information, go to www.teamnovonordisk.comAbout Changing Diabetes in Children (CDiC) The Changing Diabetes in Children (CDiC) programme is currently underway in nine underdeveloped and developing countries globally. Currently, over 18,000 children globally are registered in the programme. The programme was launched in India in September 2011 by former President (Late) Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Currently over 4,000 children are registered in the programme in India. Each registered child gets regular supply of free insulin, syringes, glucometer, glucose-strips, key diagnostic tests & doctor consultation. The programme also works on improving the understanding of diabetes among these children for better self-management, capacity building for the healthcare professionals, increasing awareness among general public, as well as advocacy with the policy makers and Government. About Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) is a non-profit organisation established in the year 1997 with the purpose of increasing diabetes awareness and education. NNEF aims to provide comprehensive education & awareness on diabetes and other healthcare issues by bridging the knowledge gap.Source: Novo Nordisk PWRPWR