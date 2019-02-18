International AYUSH Conclave by Government of Kerala Gets Underway in Thiruvananthapuram

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) International AYUSH Conclave by Government of Kerala Gets Underway in ThiruvananthapuramTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, February 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The First International AYUSH Conclave, organized by the AYUSH Department, Government of Kerala with the aim of expanding the scientific base of the AYUSH medical branches and showcase it in the global platform commenced here on Friday. The 5 day conclave was formally inaugurated by Justice P. Sadasivam, the Hon'ble Governor of Kerala.Speaking on the occasion, the Governor emphasized the need for more facilities for researches in the traditional methods of treatment, including Ayurveda. "AYUSH educational institutions should come forward for encouraging researches. I hope the conclave will consider sponsoring researches in the AYUSH sector. The International Ayurveda Research Institute, which is planned to be set up in Kannur, will act as a flagship centre for Ayurveda researches," the Governor said.The Governor further said the Kerala Model in Ayurveda Tourism is the best example for marketing by blending traditional treatment methods, natural beauty and cultural heritages of each places at the global level.Presiding over the function, K. K. Shailaja, Minister for Health and Social Welfare, said the conclave is aimed at implementing the knowledge gained from it. P. N. Ranjith Kumar, Joint Secretary, National AYUSH Mission, read out the message of Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Sidha and Homeopathy, at the conclave. The minister in his message said that Kerala is among the best performing states in the National AYUSH Mission.Apart from 2000 delegates who have registered, research scholars, industrialists, representatives from various government agencies and self-governing bodies, NRIs and delegates from 43 countries are attending the conclave, which will provide an opportunity for the AYUSH sector to imbibe the new findings in the science and technology sectors. Tourism, Local self-government, Agriculture departments, National Health Mission, State Medicinal Plant Board and Medical University among others will be represented at the Conclave. Around 200 delegates from Australia, Austria, Germany, Russia, Greece, Malaysia, Singapore, Maldives, UAE, Italy and Philippines among others are attending the conclave.A four-day Health Expo, in which 325 stalls of various AYUSH branches is on display is a major highlight of the conclave. Apart from that, an Education Expo, with participation from all AYUSH colleges in the state is also being held along with the Health Expo.As part of the conclave, Leader's meet of all local self-government bodies was held on Friday. Various AYUSH projects, selected after district-level and zonal level competitions, implemented by the local self-governing bodies, were presented at the meet.'Good Food Conclave', with the aim to develop a healthy food alternative based on the traditional systems of medicine is also being organized as part of the conclave. The proclaimed aim of the Good Food Conclave is that the food policy should be formulated jointly by medical practitioners, farmers and cooks. The conclave will also discuss protein deficiencies, excess food and other contemporary issues and propose solutions for the same.Business Conclave is also being held in connection with the conclave. A Drug policy workshop is being conducted as part of the Business Conclave. Debate on the Infrastructure development in the AYUSH based health tourism sector is being held in the Business Meet Various Ayurveda treatment centres in Kerala, national and international tour operators in the sector and international media persons, among others are participating in the meet, which is deliberating on measures to transform AYUSH as the unique product of Kerala in the tourism sector.Farmer's meet, which will be held on Monday will introduce various medicinal plants and discuss scientific cultivation of medicinal plants, their conservation and marketing avenues. Around 200 farmers, who are into medicinal plant farming will attend the meet.A Start-up Conclave, showcasing novel ideas in the AYUSH sector will also be held on Monday. The Start-up Conclave aims to introduce new entrepreneurs in the AYUSH sector and provide them technical assistance and guidelines. Successful entrepreneurs will share their experiences and clear the doubts of the new entrepreneurs and will also discuss the steps needed to be taken for the development of basic infrastructure in the sector.The valedictory function of the International AYUSH Conclave will be held on Tuesday, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.For details: www.ayushconclavekerala.orgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/IACK2019/ Contact: Dr. Deepak Krishnakumar, Organizing Committee, IACK 2019, 8113947061, Email icrdeepak@gmail.comSource: The Government of Kerala PWRPWR