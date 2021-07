International Celebrities Exude Glamour with Platinum Jewelry During the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)International models, musicians, and movie stars celebrated the latest cinematic achievements wearing spectacular platinum jewelry throughout the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival, which concluded on Saturday. Arguably the worlds most glamorous red carpet, celebrities adorned their gowns and tuxedos with statement jewelry from legendary design houses including Chopard, Bvlgari, and Lorraine Schwartz.Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.Below are highlights of statement platinum jewelry designs worn throughout the Film Festival: American Model Bella Hadid in Platinum by Bvlgari at the Rocketman Screening (May 16th) High Jewelry Serpenti bracelet, set in platinum American Musician Selena Gomez in Platinum by Bvlgari at the Opening Ceremony for the Screening of Jim Jarmuschs The Dead Don't Die (May 14th) High Jewelry Cinemagia necklace with rose cut diamonds and pav-set diamonds (over 88-carats total), set in platinum High Jewelry Cinemagia ring with 1 round brilliant cut diamond, step cut diamonds, and pav-set diamonds (over 7-carats total), set in platinum Indian Actress Deepika Padukone in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz at the Rocketman Screening (May 16th) Three row hoop earrings with white diamonds, set in platinum Wrap around cuff with white diamonds, set in platinum Link bracelet with white diamonds, set in platinum Mesh bracelets with white diamonds, set in platinum Indian Actress Sonam Kapoor in Platinum by Chopard at the Premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (May 21st) Earrings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection featuring cushion shaped emeralds and diamonds (14.9-carats), set in platinum Chinese Actress Liu Tao in Platinum by Chopard at the Chopard Love Party (May 17th) Earrings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection featuring Ashoka-cut diamonds (21.21-carats) and round-shaped diamonds (3.68-carats), set in platinum Czech Model Petra Nemcova in Platinum by Chopard at the Premiere of La Belle Epoque (May 20th) Necklace from the Red Carpet Collection featuring diamonds (58.5-carats) and emeralds (52.123-carats), set in platinum American Actress Chlo Sevigny in Platinum by Chopard at the amfAR Gala After Party (May 23rd) Necklace from the Haute Joaillerie Collection with heart shaped diamonds (62.10-carats), set in platinum British Model Brooklyn Beckham in Platinum by Chopard at the Premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Chopards Gentlemens Evening (May 21st) L.U.C XPS 1860 Black Tie timepiece, set in platinum Chinese Actor Zhu Yi Long in Platinum by Chopard to the Premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Chopards Gentlemens Evening (May 21st) L.U.C Flying T Twin Baguette timepiece with diamonds, set in platinum German Actor Christoph Waltz in Platinum by Chopard at the amfAR Gala (May 23rd), and the Closing Ceremony (May 25th) L.U.C. Flying T Twin Baguette watch with diamonds, set in platinum About Platinum JewelryPlatinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly. For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International Indias sites:platinumguild.com/india-program. Image: Selena Gomez in Platinum by Bvlgari at the Opening Ceremony of 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival PWRPWR