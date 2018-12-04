International conference on bears starts in Agra

Agra, Dec 3 (PTI) More than 80 delegates from 11 countries are participating in an international conference on bears being organised in the Taj city for the first time.Hosted by Wildlife SOS, a conservation non-profit, the conference from December 3-6 is focused on bear care, wildlife conservation and human wildlife conflict mitigation and is in collaboration with Bear Care Group from the US and Canada.The conference aims to share knowledge on principles of welfare of bearsand other wild animals in zoos, sanctuaries and rescue centres.Conservationists, zoo keepers and several Indian zoos are attending.The international delegates have come from the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, France, Germany, Demark, the Netherlands, Vietnam etc. PTI CORR ABHABH