International conference to promote Sanskrit language begins in Delhi on Nov 9

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The RSS-linked Samskrita Bharati will organise a three-day international conference to promote Sanskrit language, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan announced on Saturday. Thousands of students and scholars from 17 countries will attend the conference beginning here on November 9, he said. The first-of-its-kind global conference to promote Sanskrit language will be inaugurated by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Suresh Soni, he told a press conference.Samskrita Bharati is a non-profit organisation with pan-India presence working to revive Sanskrit language. PTI JTR SMN