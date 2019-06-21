International Day of Yoga celebrated at universities

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Universities in the national capital celebrated the fifth International Day of Yoga on Friday, with students stretching and bending in different yoga postures. Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said the varsity will provide yoga training every day to one group each of boys and girls under the supervision of an instructor. She made this announcement at the event held here to celebrate the Yoga Day. The function was attended by a large number of students, faculty members, staff and people from the neighbourhood.Over 500 participants, including volunteers of NCC and NSS, performed yoga in the lawns of MAK Pataudi Sports Complex under the supervision of an instructor provided by the Union Ministry of AYUSH.Akhtar emphasised that yoga 'asans' should be practised every day.She said, "Every day one group each of boys and girls studying in the university would be provided yoga training under the supervision of a yoga instructor. Teachers, students and other employees of the university can also participate in it."The university will welcome even an outsider who wants to give yoga training to the students, she said, adding that yoga-trained students can give training to foreigners when they go abroad. The Jawaharlal Nehru University also organised the celebrations. "Today JNU organised the International Day of Yoga with great enthusiasm. Students, staff, faculty and their family members participated in great numbers. Let us spread the message of Yoga. Let us make it a movement," JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar posted on Twitter. The Indira Gandhi National Open University celebrated the day at its campus. Professor Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor of the varsity, stressed upon the benefits of yoga for everyone. Professor Rao said that by practising simple yogic kriyas, he was able to attain mental and physical well-being when he faced a health problem at an early age in his life. He also complimented School of Health Sciences of the varsity for launching the certificate programme of yoga from this session. Yogacharya Dr Mahesh K Mainali of Patanjali Yogpeeth, who was the chief guest, also performed 'asanas' and was joined by Rao.IGNOU's regional centres across India also organised yoga sessions and other related activities at their respective centres. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also organised a yoga event at Thyagaraj Stadium here.Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, along with other senior officers, participated in the event and performed several yoga asanas, a statement from the Delhi Police said.Around 3,000 personnel, including 500 YUVA trainees, participated in the mega event, it said, adding that Patnaik encouraged all to make yoga an integral part of their day-to-day life to make lives stress-free and to attain healthy body and mind. PTI SLB NIT SNE